Stylists’ secrets for when you can’t get to the salon

They say we are all just a few weeks away from learning everyone’s real hair color.

And unfortunately for Ashley Thompson, she says that without her regular salon visits you would be seeing her gray hair soon. But don’t worry, she has a plan for how to survive the pandemic without the salon!

Ashley recently sat down with Fringe Salon stylists Janna Meyer and Bekah Haeurt to learn some hair styling tricks that can help camouflage your need for that cut and color.

If you are interested in supporting your salon with the purchase of the shirt mentioned during this segment, follow the steps below:


1. Click on this link.
https://https-sungoldsports-com.printavo.com/…/sd-salons-un…
2. Order as many shirts as you would like.
3. Make sure to comment what salon you would like to support. (The salon will get $10 for every shirt purchased)
4. Wait for it to arrive in the mail!!

