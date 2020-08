The streets of downtown Sioux Falls have always been beautiful. Thanks to a combined effort between The Sioux Falls Arts Council, the City of Sioux Falls, and Downtown Sioux Falls. They're about to become even better. Kellen Boice, Executive Director of the Sioux Falls Arts Council explains how adding some art to utility boxes is going to spruce up our streets.

You can learn more about the Call For Art for the DTSF Art Boxes Project on the Sioux Falls Arts Council website. They also provided the following guidance on theme and submission criteria: