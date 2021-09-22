It’s a dream many people have: Joining a team at NASA and having a project you work on reveal new and exciting things in the final frontier. For most of us the daydream ends there. Yet, Raven Industries is partnering with NASA to help make that dream come true for some area students.
We’re joined by Sara Venhuizen, an Engineering Team Lead at Raven. She explains how Raven and NASA are working together for the TechRise Student Challenge.
She’s also showing us how Raven’s high-altitude balloons may be used as part of the student challenge to design, build, and launch experiments using the high-altitude balloons at the edge of space.
Students can work with NASA and Raven to put their own experiments into the stratosphere
It’s a dream many people have: Joining a team at NASA and having a project you work on reveal new and exciting things in the final frontier. For most of us the daydream ends there. Yet, Raven Industries is partnering with NASA to help make that dream come true for some area students.