1  of  5
Closings & Delays
Boy Scout Troop 361 Sunneycrest United Methodist church Butler Machinery Company Celebrate Community Church Life Church United Church of Canistota

Struggling at working remotely? Try these tips from the experienced

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

After running a small business from her home in Sioux Falls for 7 years, Dawn Bures knows what it takes to be successful working remotely. We chatted through an online platform called zoom with her to share some tips with all of you that can hopefully help you get comfortable with your new temporary routine.

Stay up to date on all of the COVID-19 related resources and solutions covered on KELOLAND Living.
  • The South Dakota Symphony ends their season early but makes plans for the future
    As with most of us, the coronavirus outbreak is forcing changes for the remainder of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra season. Yet, if you ask South Dakota Symphony Orchestra director, Delta David Gier, he would no doubt tell you that a life without music could make the days and weeks ahead even harder to bear. […]
  • Suddenly without a paycheck? Triaging your budget during the pandemic
    Many of us are worried about the rapid spread of Coronavirus. We are worried about the risks to our elderly parents and our immune compromised friends – we might even be worried about our own health. But for many people in KELOLAND, the fear extends past their health, and into their bank account. Travis Schuring, […]
  • Access Storm Clinic from the convenience of your home through telehealth platform
    Jeremy Storm is an Infectious Disease physician, as well as the doctor at Storm Clinic in Sioux Falls. He’s here to tell us how their using a virtual platform to answer questions and assist those in need.
  • Dr. Maher gives update on response to the coronavirus crisis in our schools
    Superintendent, Dr. Brian Maher, is joining us again to give us an update of what’s being implemented to respond to the coronavirus crisis in our schools and what updates there are in the situation for students and parents. For the latest information from the Sioux Falls School District, click on the Coronavirus Activity Cancel button on their […]
  • Speed over perfection in Sioux Falls’ approach to coronavirus
    By now, no one needs to tell you how quickly the situation is changing in terms of the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic. That’s true, too for our next guests who are on the frontline of the City of Sioux Falls’ response. Mayor Paul TenHaken and Jill Franken, the Public Health Director for the […]
See more related to COVID-19

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss