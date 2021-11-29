Stroll through the shiny lights at Storybook Island’s ‘Christmas Nights of Light’

Did your parents read you fairytales and fables when you were a kid? You know, the story of Humpty Dumpty, Winnie-the-Pooh or the Cat in the Hat.



It’s a wonderful opportunity to create special memories by reading the stories to our kids that our parents once read to us.



Creating special memories for families is the mission of Storybook Island in Rapid City. It is literally where “magic happens”, thanks to the generous support of donors who ensure that admission to the park is free.

Storybook Island is currently closed for the Summer Season, but you can help support their efforts year-round by supporting their annual fundraiser, “Christmas Nights of Light” Your $3 admission will give you the opportunity to stroll through the park and marvel at the 20+ miles of lights. Christmas Nights of Light is available Friday, Saturday and Sunday now through December 31st. You can find out more by calling 605-342-6357 or online at storybookisland.org.