Look at the calendar today and it’s instantly obvious that we’ve still got at least 16 weeks until we could be harvesting strawberries from our own gardens. That’s just the reality of a KELOLAND winter, that we have a very short window to enjoy fresh-grown strawberries. Grammie Penny Olson is a Brand Ambassador with The Fruit Truck & The Fruit Truck Market. She joined us with details on The Fruit Truck Market that’s now open and to demonstrate a delicious way you can use your strawberries by making a strawberry ice box cake recipe.

The Fruit Truck Market Details

Don’t miss your chance to get your hands on these gorgeous strawberries from Plant City, Florida. They are just a few days from being picked and are fresh, sweet and delicious! At just $30 for a flat, you can freeze them and enjoy fresh strawberries from Florida anytime you like. You can place you order for strawberries and Georgia Pecans, which are just $9 a pound, online at myfruittruck.com. Don’t forget that you can also shop their new store at 523 N Kiwanis Avenue.