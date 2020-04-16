Storytime with Officer Valland

COVID-19 has changed the way we socialize, do day-to-day errands, and for many of us, our work schedules and responsibilities. And for our next guest, it has taken away his ability to encourage kids with a high five. Officer Ryan Valland is with the Sioux Falls Police Department. He also works as a resource officer for schools in KELOLAND. He shares how the pandemic has changed his day-to-day and he’s also bringing storytime to our KELOLAND Living studio! Make sure to grab the kiddos because this book is for them.

