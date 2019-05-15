KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

Storybook Island celebrating 60 years of magic

Back in 1959, the members of the Rapid City Rotary Club decided it would be fun to establish a children’s park that wouldn’t cost a thing for people to visit and enjoy. It’s hard to believe that 60 years later, Storybook Island continues to make memories for children and their families. We recently stopped by the park to talk with Executive Director, Connie LeZotte, about how the park is celebrating it’s six decades of taking children inside the pages of stories we have all gronw up with.

Storybook Island

Opening Day: May 25th

60th Birthday Party: August 17th

www.storybookisland.org

Facebook: @storybookisland

