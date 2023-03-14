The one woman show, “My Name Is Rachel Corrie”, is a show based on the diaries and emails of American activist Rachel Corrie, who was crushed to death on March 16, 2003, by an Israeli Army bulldozer in Gaza, as she was trying to prevent the demolition of a Palestinian home. And moving past the actual subject matter, this performance is part of Story Tellers Anonymous, one local theatre group’s concept of a self-help group for actors and artists.

Ryan Howe is the Communications Coordinator for the Might Corson Art Players and Macie Lupica is the star of the upcoming show.

They joined us to tell us more about this upcoming performance and why they think it’s important to come together as artists in this new local theatre collective.