Storm Clinic DBA Allure Health services and telehealth

Building a dream whether it's a small business or a big business - takes a lot heart, a lot of work, and often, a lot of money. While many entrepreneurs would look to their banker for funding options, they may be overlooking another option. Lynn Keller Forbes actually leads three organizations under one roof. And that can add up to the resources you need to plant the seed and make your dream come true. We're finding out more about how they can help area entrepreneurs in this week's Cutler Business Beat.

You can start your dream by talking with Lynne and her staff at the South Eastern Council of Governments. You'll find their offices at 500 North Western Avenue in Sioux Falls. You can also find more information about SECOG's services online at SECOG.org.