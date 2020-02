One marriage no one can object to is the mouthwatering combination of wine and cheese. Each is delicious on its own, but when you pair the two, magic can happen. Whether it's tannic, light, sweet, or dry, there's a wine out there for every cheese. Bob Novak, the owner of Wine Time on Main, is here to help us create the perfect pairing for tonight, or any special night with family and friends.

You still have time to stop down to Wine Time on Main to pick up some wine before you head home tonight!