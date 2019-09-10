KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

Stop by Leela & Lavender on their opening day in Sioux Falls!

Jill Shea and Laura Polanski are the two women behind Leela and Lavender, a chain of what is about to become 6 boutiques across the Upper Midwest that aim to inspire women to live a life of style and adventure and help you become your best self. The new Leela and Lavender boutique opens this Thursday, September 12. Stop by to celebrate with them. There will be beverages, appetizers and giveaways awarded through the celebration.

Leela & Lavender

2101 West 69th Street

Mon – Fri: 10 AM – 7PM; Sat: 10 AM – 6 PM; Sun: 12 PM – 5 PM

leelaandlavender.com

