Stop by Leela & Lavender on their opening day in Sioux Falls!

For today's Across the Table, Ashley Thompson met up with Wade Helleson, the principal at Laura B Anderson Elementary School in Sioux Falls. Being the principal at an elementary school where financial resources aren't always available to parents and students can mean that you don't always have the resources you need to fully support your students. Yet, for Wade, striving to find those resources makes you part of a tight knit group of teachers, students and generations of families who are all focused on giving students every advantage available. Find out why he continues to love his job, his staff and his students. And how we, as a community, can help support his school.

