How’s your summer going? If, like many of us, your answer is, “Too Fast!” You aren’t alone. Thankfully, there is still time left on the calendar for sunshine, lazy summer afternoons and road trips to the Black Hills with the family. There’s also still time to make some great memories. So, it’s only natural that Jon Crane, one of South Dakota’s most prolific and awarded watercolor artists, has chosen to capture so many of the jewels of the Black Hills in his works. And there is no better place to see Crane’s work, as well as the work of other Black Hills artists, than at Jon Crane Gallery and Custom Framing in Hill City. After one look, either in-person or online, you’re going to want one of these memories in your own home.

Jon Crane working on his art

You’ll find the Jon Crane Gallery and Custom Framing at 256 Main Street in Hill City, South Dakota. If you’re interested in a specific piece, you can call them at 605-574-4440. Or check out their complete selection online at joncranegallery.net. You can also order online. The shop is open Mondays – Saturdays throughout the summer season.