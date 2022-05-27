When was the last time you walked into a store, or searched an online shop and you knew instantly that you were going to leave, or checkout, with something you love? Whether its a virtual shopping session with one of her staff or an intimate chat with a personal stylist, Jewel of the West owner, Stevie Cummins has put together a must-shop stop in Hill City and online that is all those things and much more.

Unique jewelry you’ll find at Jewel of the West

When you're in Hill City be sure and stop by the Jewel of the West. You'll find them at 208 Main Street and the store is open seven days a week: Mondays through Saturdays from 10 AM to 7 PM and on Sundays from 12 PM to 5 PM.