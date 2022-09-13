When was the last time you walked into a store, or searched an online shop and you knew instantly that you were going to leave, or checkout, with something you love? Whether its a virtual shopping session with one of her staff, or an intimate chat with a personal stylist in the shop, Jewel of the West owner, Stevie Cummins has put together a must-shop stop in Hill City and online that is all those things and much more.

When you’re in Hill City be sure and stop by the Jewel of the West. We bet you won’t leave empty handed! You’ll find them at 208 Main Street and the store is open seven days a week: Mondays through Saturdays from 10 AM to 7 PM and on Sundays from Noon to 5.

Jewel of the West will be hosting Rilie Tane’ who is a Pyrographer out of Billings, Montana. She uses heat and small flames to create one-of-a-kind art which will be on display and for sale at Jewel of the West September 30th and October 1st. Her work is just phenomenal, and Jewel of the West sold out in 48 hours last year when they received her first shipment.

If you’d like to get the latest on all the happenings, simply check out their Facebook page: @jewelofthewest. You can also find them on Instagram: @jewelofthewest. And if you’re not on social media, you can also email Stevie Cummins. The address is stevie@lilacgypsy.com to get on their mailing list. And don’t forget to shop the website at jewelofthewest.com.