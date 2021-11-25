Stop by Jewel of the West for some great holiday gift ideas

Chances are you’ve headed west a time or two in the summer. Yet, the Black Hills have plenty to offer in the off-season, too. There’s skiing, snowmobiling and ice fishing to enjoy this time of year. And one of the best-kept secrets is all the wonderful places to shop for the people on your holiday gift list. Stevie Cummins at the Jewel of the West has already been stocking her shelves with some great buys for yourself or someone you’d like to feel special this holiday season. So we stopped by recently to have her show us what could be under the tree this year.

When you’re in Hill City be sure and stop by the Jewel of the West. We bet you won’t leave empty handed and you’ll have lots of names crossed off your holiday gift list! You’ll find them at 208 Main Street and the store is open seven days a week: Mondays through Saturdays from 10 AM to 7 PM and on Sundays from 12 PM to 5 PM. Also be sure to like their Facebook page at @jewelofthewest.