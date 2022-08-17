When was the last time you walked into a store, or searched an online shop and you knew instantly that you were going to leave, or checkout, with something you love? Whether its a virtual shopping session with one of her staff, or an intimate chat with a personal stylist in the shop, Jewel of the West owner, Stevie Cummins has put together a must-shop stop in Hill City and online that is all those things and much more.

Jewelry at Jewel of the West

Stevie tells us that there has never been a better time to shop Jewel of the West. She is hosting a special Labor Day Sale from Friday September 2nd to Monday, September 5th. It’s a sidewalk sale where you will find racks of spring and summer clothing up to 50% off! That’s right, you can snag yourself designer fashions that are half off.

And Jewel of the West is hosting a Mi Dio Jewelry Trunk Show in September. On Friday and Saturday, September 9th and 10th, Audra Latsha with Mi Dio Jewelry will be in-house at Jewel of the West to show off her one-of-a-kind creation. The event will also feature Mi Dio’s line of sterling silver, copper, turquoise and other natural stone designs. You don’t want to miss this trunk show!

Jewel of the West also has several upcoming trunk shows on their calendar, so if you’d like to get the latest on all the happenings, simply check out their Facebook page: @jewelofthewest. You can also find them on Instagram: @jewelofthewest. And if you’re not on social media, you can also email Stevie Cummins. The address is stevie@lilacgypsy.com to get on their mailing list. And don’t forget to shop the website at jewelofthewest.com.

When you’re in Hill City be sure and stop by the Jewel of the West. We bet you won’t leave empty handed! You’ll find them at 208 Main Street and the store is open seven days a week: Mondays through Saturdays from 10 A-M to 7 P-M and on Sundays from Noon to 5.