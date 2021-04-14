Step-by-step guide to counting macros

Jordan Wheeler is a Certified Personal Trainer & Fitness Coach certified in Sports Nutrition & Behavior Change. He’s here today to let us know how we can calculate our macro nutrients to make sure we are giving our bodies what we to reach our goals.

Calculate your macros by using the step-by-step guide Jordan shared with us on the show:

Step 1: Calculate Total Daily Energy Expenditure & Determine Goal

Basal Metabolic Rate + Active Calories = TDEE 1900

Goals:

Lose weight – Eat 75-80% of your TDEE 1500

Maintain – Eat 100% of your TDEE

Build muscle – Eat 110-115% of your TDEE

Step 2: Set protein intake

Optimal intake is 0.8-1.2 grams of protein per pound of body weight 112g

Step 3: Set fat intake

Optimal intake is 20-30% of your total calories

For most people around 0.3 grams of fat per pound of body weight 34g

Step 4: Set your carbohydrate intake

Calories from carbs = TDEE – (g protein x 4) – (g fat x 9)

1500-448-306 =746

Divide the calories from carbs by 4 to get the amount in grams = 186g

Step 5: Make adjustments based on how your body responds

Still unsure if you’re doing it right? Below are some examples for calculating your macros:

Example

200lb male with TDEE of 3,000 calories with goal to lose weight

Total calories/day for goal: 80% x 3,000 calories = 2,400 calories/day

Setting protein: 1.1x200lb = 220g

Setting fats: 25% x 2,400 calories = 600 fat calories

Divide the 600 by 9 (there’s 9 calories per g of fat)

600/9 = 66 g fat

Setting carbohydrates: Daily Caloric Goal – (calories from protein + calories from fat)

2,400 – (220 x 4 + 66 x 9) = 2,400 – (880 + 600) = 920

Divide the 920 calories by 4 (carbs have 4 calories per gram)

920/4 = 230g carbohydrates

Totals/Macro Targets

2,400 calories/day

220g protein

66g fats

230g carbs

150lb female with TDEE of 2,100 calories with goal to lose weight

Total calories/day for goal: 75% x 2,100 calories = 1,575 calories/day

Setting protein: 1x150lb = 150g

Setting fats: 30% x 1,575 calories = 472 fat calories

Divide the 472 by 9 (there’s 9 calories per g of fat)

472/9 = 52 g fat

Setting carbohydrates: Daily Caloric Goal – (calories from protein + calories from fat)

1,575 – (150 x 4 + 52 x 9) = 1,575 – (600 + 472) = 503

Divide the 503 calories by 4 (carbs have 4 calories per gram)

503/4 = 126g carbohydrates

Totals/Macro Targets

1,575 calories/day

150g protein

52g fats

126g carbs