Step-by-step guide to counting macros

Jordan Wheeler is a Certified Personal Trainer & Fitness Coach certified in Sports Nutrition & Behavior Change. He’s here today to let us know how we can calculate our macro nutrients to make sure we are giving our bodies what we to reach our goals.
Calculate your macros by using the step-by-step guide Jordan shared with us on the show:
Step 1: Calculate Total Daily Energy Expenditure & Determine Goal
Basal Metabolic Rate + Active Calories = TDEE 1900
Goals:
Lose weight – Eat 75-80% of your TDEE 1500
Maintain – Eat 100% of your TDEE
Build muscle – Eat 110-115% of your TDEE
Step 2: Set protein intake
Optimal intake is 0.8-1.2 grams of protein per pound of body weight 112g
Step 3: Set fat intake
Optimal intake is 20-30% of your total calories
For most people around 0.3 grams of fat per pound of body weight 34g
Step 4: Set your carbohydrate intake
Calories from carbs = TDEE – (g protein x 4) – (g fat x 9)
1500-448-306 =746
Divide the calories from carbs by 4 to get the amount in grams = 186g
Step 5: Make adjustments based on how your body responds
Still unsure if you’re doing it right? Below are some examples for calculating your macros:
Example
200lb male with TDEE of 3,000 calories with goal to lose weight
Total calories/day for goal: 80% x 3,000 calories = 2,400 calories/day
Setting protein: 1.1x200lb = 220g
Setting fats: 25% x 2,400 calories = 600 fat calories
Divide the 600 by 9 (there’s 9 calories per g of fat)
600/9 = 66 g fat
Setting carbohydrates: Daily Caloric Goal – (calories from protein + calories from fat)
2,400 – (220 x 4 + 66 x 9) = 2,400 – (880 + 600) = 920
Divide the 920 calories by 4 (carbs have 4 calories per gram)
920/4 = 230g carbohydrates
Totals/Macro Targets
2,400 calories/day
220g protein
66g fats
230g carbs
150lb female with TDEE of 2,100 calories with goal to lose weight
Total calories/day for goal: 75% x 2,100 calories = 1,575 calories/day
Setting protein: 1x150lb = 150g
Setting fats: 30% x 1,575 calories = 472 fat calories
Divide the 472 by 9 (there’s 9 calories per g of fat)
472/9 = 52 g fat
Setting carbohydrates: Daily Caloric Goal – (calories from protein + calories from fat)
1,575 – (150 x 4 + 52 x 9) = 1,575 – (600 + 472) = 503
Divide the 503 calories by 4 (carbs have 4 calories per gram)
503/4 = 126g carbohydrates
Totals/Macro Targets
1,575 calories/day
150g protein
52g fats
126g carbs