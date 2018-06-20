Step Back Into History At The Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center

Thinking about planning a family vacation to the Black Hills? With a list of summer activities and so much history to see, Lead makes the perfect place for a getaway. We recently visited the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center in Lead, where we learned all about the history of the Homestake Mine and why taking a step back in time is one of the stops you’ll want to make.

Lead Chamber Of Commerce

801 W. Main Street, Lead SD

(605) 584-1401

www.leadmethere.org









