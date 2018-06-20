KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

You can watch KELOLAND Living online everyday Monday -Friday when we broadcast at 2pm CT.  Click the Watch Live button and don't miss an episode!

Step Back Into History At The Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center

by:

Posted: / Updated:
LEAD_1529531362450.jpg

Thinking about planning a family vacation to the Black Hills? With a list of summer activities and so much history to see, Lead makes the perfect place for a getaway. We recently visited the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center in Lead, where we learned all about the history of the Homestake Mine and why taking a step back in time is one of the stops you’ll want to make. 

Lead Chamber Of Commerce
801 W. Main Street, Lead SD
(605) 584-1401
www.leadmethere.org




© 2018 KELOLAND TV. All Rights Reserved.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don’t Miss!

KELOLAND Racing Challenge

Holiday Vacations Tour Northern California

Holiday Vacations Tour Swiss Alps