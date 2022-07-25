With only a few months of summer in South Dakota, it’s only natural to want to get outside as often as possible to take advantage of the warmer weather. Yet, whether you’re running, playing a game of basketball, or going for a power walk outside, it’s important to stay safe in the extreme temperatures we’ve been experiencing lately. Greg Koch is a certified running coach and board member of the Sioux Falls Area Running Club. He is an expert in running and has done his fair share of exercising in the hot temperatures. He stopped by to share tips and advice for staying safe when exercising outdoors to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Gear to help you stay safe when exercising in heat