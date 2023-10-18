Have you heard about this thing all the kids are talking about lately called “Pickleball”? We might have heard a thing or two about the fastest growing sport in America that is a hybrid of ping pong, badminton, and tennis. We might have also heard that its being embraced by millions of people older than 50, who are typically one of the country’s more sedentary age groups.



Dr. Nathan Skelley can attest as fun as pickleball is for anyone of any age, it’s also important for anyone of any age to approach it wisely.



He’s a sports medicine surgeon with Sanford Orthopedics and Sports Medicine and says that means, not doing too much, too soon and listening to your body.

Whether you’re a hardcore college athlete or a weekend pickleball warrior it pays to get to know the specialists at Sanford Orthopedics and Sports Medicine.



You can schedule an appointment by calling them 605-328-2663. They’ll work with you to find the right treatment approach for your needs, preferences, and lifestyle.



Make an appointment to discuss your surgical and non-surgical options. Sanford Orthopedics and Sports Medicine services benefit patients of all ages and abilities.



They’re located at the Van Demark Clinic at 1210 West 18th Street in Sioux Falls. You can also find out more online at SanfordHealth.org.