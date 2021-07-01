We’re just a few short days away from the Fourth of July which means we’ll soon be hearing the pops, fizzes, and bangs that are associated with the holiday as fireworks light up the night sky. While they’re beautiful to look at, they can also be dangerous.
Tyler Tjeerdsma is a fire inspector with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue. He let us know how we can keep everyone’s celebration safe while still having a blast.
Stay safe while having a blast: Firework safety tips
We’re just a few short days away from the Fourth of July which means we’ll soon be hearing the pops, fizzes, and bangs that are associated with the holiday as fireworks light up the night sky. While they’re beautiful to look at, they can also be dangerous.