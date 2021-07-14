Let’s face it, we all sweat. It’s a biological process designed to keep our bodies cool. And as the temperatures continue to rise, losing a lot of sweat could create serious issues. Regardless of whether you’re an elite athlete, or a mom chasing a little one in the park, understanding your sweat, hydration and sodium is important.
Jason Dorman is the Lead Exercise Physiologist at the Sanford Sports Science Institute. He shows us how Sanford Power can monitor your sodium level and help you keep them where they need to be.
Stay safe in the heat by understanding your sweat
