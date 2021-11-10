Startup Sioux Falls Nonprofit Pitch Night

If you’ve ever thought about starting a business, you should know about Startup Sioux Falls. It’s a community of doers, thinkers, and innovators who are there to support you on your journey. To support their mission they are hosting their second-ever Nonprofit Pitch Night to give new nonprofits the opportunity to make a pitch to be awarded two-thousand dollars in prize money. Brienne Maner is the Executive Director with Startup Sioux Falls. She’s here to tell us more about the event and the impact this prize money could have for a young nonprofit.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss!