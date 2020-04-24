Start planning the perfect summer getaway at Lazy H Campgrounds

Right about now, you and your family are probably experiencing a wicked case of cabin fever. Who wouldn’t after five weeks or more spending most of your time inside the same home with the same people?

You can ease that distress by starting to plan now for those days this summer when we won’t all be climbing the walls and finally get to spend some time outdoors. And we have discovered the perfect place to do just that–the Lazy H Campground in Akron, Iowa.

You’ll find the Lazy H Campground near Akron Iowa, just a short drive from Sioux Falls. If you’ve got a question about their camping options and amenities, the number to call is 712-568-LAZY or 5299.

The cabins at Lazy H Campgrounds open on May 1st. That’s just a week away! The new RV sites will be ready for your RV starting June 25th. You can select your spot for a great getaway by making a reservation online at LazyHCampground.com.