It may not surprise you to hear that consumer demand for organically-produced goods continues to show double-digit growth in popularity. After all, we are still dealing with a pandemic which can cause many people to rethink their diets and living habits to become as healthy as possible. It was that growth that helped lay the foundation as Wayne and Tammy Yanders took over ownership of Rapid City’s health store, Staple & Spice Market. Did we mention that they did that just as COVID-19 was forcing us all to think about our health in new ways? Still, as you are about to see, even a worldwide pandemic didn’t stop them from taking the popular downtown business to the next level.

Staple & Spice Market is your first stop in Rapid City for natural groceries, fresh produce baskets, and bulk foods. They offer herbs and spices, coffees and teas, natural vitamins and supplements, essential oils, and health & beauty products.

Speaking of special events, Staple and Spice Market is hosting Wellness Saturday with Cathy Wilson and Melissa Aberle. The certified nurse practitioners will be discussing ways to reduce your risk for many chronic diseases and lower inflammation. That’s this Saturday, May 8th at 12pm. You can RSVP on their Facebook page.