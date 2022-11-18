The holidays can be an anxiety-inducing time for many of us. We’re constantly thinking about the pressures of hosting our families and friends for holiday dinners, making sure we get our holiday shopping done, and stressing about what to get for whom. While we can’t get rid of all your stress for you, we can offer some great tips, with the help of our friends with Staple and Spice Market in Rapid City.



Because Tammy Yanders and her team understand that eating healthy food during the holidays is actually one of the best ways, besides regular exercise, to ward off rising stress levels. And less stress means a healthier immune system in cold and flu season and more time to enjoy the holidays.

Staple & Spice Market is your first stop in Rapid City for natural groceries, fresh produce baskets, and bulk foods. They offer herbs and spices, coffees and teas, natural vitamins and supplements, essential oils, and health & beauty products.



You’ll find Staple & Spice Market in downtown Rapid City at 601 Mount Rushmore Road. You can place your order by phone at 605-343-3900. You can also find more information about special events and educational classes on their Facebook page. Their handle is @StapleSpiceMarket.