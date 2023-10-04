We’ve only just started October and already retail stores are putting up their holiday displays for Thanksgiving and Christmas.



Now, if you think it’s just too soon to be thinking about the holidays, now may be the perfect time to start thinking about all the ways you’re going to make this year’s holidays less stressful than in years past.



In fact, when we stopped by Staple and Spice Market in Rapid City recently, they had plenty of great ideas to share with us of ways you can slow down the rush of the holiday season.

Staple & Spice Market is your first stop in Rapid City for natural groceries, fresh produce baskets, and bulk foods. They offer herbs and spices, coffees and teas, natural vitamins and supplements, essential oils, and health & beauty products.



You’ll find Staple & Spice Market in downtown Rapid City at 601 Mount Rushmore Road. You can place your order online for pick-up or curbside delivery or order by phone at 605-343-3900.



Are you celebrating Sober October? Then you’ll want to make plans to attend Staple & Spice’s Mocktail party on Tuesday, October 17th at 6:15 PM Mountain Time.



This mocktail-making event will teach you how to make fun fall drinks paired with small bites to complement mocktails. You can also find more information about other special events and educational classes on their Facebook page.