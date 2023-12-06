Imagine the joy this holiday season of reconnecting with a grandchild, their laughter echoing in your ears as they share their stories and dreams.



Or picture having a great conversation with your coworkers at the holiday party where you really feel heard. Those are moments you might not give a second thought to until you find yourself struggling to understand what’s being said.



Today’s guests understand that hearing aids don’t just make sounds louder; they are keys that can unlock the doors to a world of possibilities. Dr. Jade Husby is an audiologist and owner of Stanford Hearing Aids and Cori Fenske is the clinic administrator there.



They joined us to explain why they believe that everyone, regardless of socioeconomic status, should have equal access to hearing healthcare and how they can help patients find a solution for their unique needs.

