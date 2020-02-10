Stampede Shuttle brings a new way to travel in KELOLAND

If the idea of hopping a plane to a warmer destination sounds inviting, but you don’t relish the idea of getting the best airfare deal at an airport an hour or more away, we just might have the answer for you. Ryan King is the owner of a new business in the area that offers daily shuttles to airports in Sioux Falls, Sioux City and soon even Omaha. That means no expensive parking fees and best of all, you don’t have to do the driving. But that’s only the beginning of Stampede Shuttles’ solutions for your travel needs.

Stampede Shuttle Services provides daily, scheduled transportation for commuters and travelers connecting to the Sioux City Airport, Vermillion, Beresford, The Empire Mall, Veterans Affairs, Sanford Hospital, Avera Hospital, and the Sioux Falls Airport. You can book a trip online at stampedeshuttle.com. Stampede Shuttle is veteran owned and operated.

Stampede Shuttle Services Destinations

SPECIAL OFFERS: Senior Citizens receive 10% off when booking a trip and there is a 40% discount for First Responders, which include police and fire fighters, healthcare professionals and Veterans.

