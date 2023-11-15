If you’re on a fitness journey, the thought of the holiday season can feel daunting. From those constant busy days, to having all the delectable holiday treats at your fingertips, it can feel like you’re running the gauntlet to stay on top of your workouts.



If you’re motivated to stay vigilant on your path to your healthiest life. We’ve got the perfect remedy.



We were joined by Flannery Berreth an instructor with B Well company.



She talked us through some of the challenges of incorporating fitness into our festivities and had a couple of exercises to show us to help us stay motivated to move through the merriment.