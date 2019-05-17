Spruce up your lawn and garden with help from ABC Rentals

There’s good and bad that comes with the changing of the seasons. Thankfully, ABC Rentals in Sioux Falls can help, because instead of having to buy all that heavy lawn and garden equipment you can get help from the professionals and save money.

SPECIAL OFFER: Call or stop by within the next week and mention that you saw this segment on KELOLAND Living and they will give you 10% off any equipment rental during the month of May.

ABC Rentals

1701 West 12th Street

Hours: Mon – Fri: 7:30 AM – 5:30 PM

Saturday: 7:30 AM – 3:00 PM

(605) 331-3644

abcrentalsmidwest.com