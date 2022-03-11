We’re just over a week away from the first day of spring which means that many of us are gearing up to get our homes clean for spring aka spring cleaning. Now, before you pull everything out of that closet or pantry ask yourself “do I have a plan for this?” Alesha Berning is a Professional Organizer with Chaos to Calm Organizing. She’s here to fill us in on how we can craft a plan to have the ultimate spring cleaning moment this season.

The 80/20 rule

An over abundance of items will turn to clutter if you don’t have anywhere else to put thing’s. When you run out of space for thing’s this can cause you stress & anxiety. We should run our homes on the 80/20 rule. Try to keep your home at 80% capacity of thing’s. This will allow you to still buy thing’s because you have 20% of space to work with. If you are at 100% or beyond of capacity, this is a clear sign you need to declutter your home.

Pantry organization

Before and after pantry organization

Use bins to organize and group snacks rather than keeping them on the shelves in half-filled boxes that take up more room.

Organized snack bin

Alesha says that when you are out shopping and you find something you want to buy, ask yourself where am I going to put this? Do I have a spot for it? If you can’t find a spot, then maybe you should get rid of some thing’s first and then buy that special item.

Playroom organization

Before and after playroom organization

Pro tip

Organize toys in bins that are high enough to fully house groups of toys and that take full advantage of the space they are in.

Organized toys

Home office organization

Before an after home office organization

Clothes storage tip

Fold clothes and keep them in storage bins inside the draws so that you can easily see all of your clothing items and don’t have to dig through the drawers to find things.