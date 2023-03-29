It’s time to clear those gutters, trim those trees, and start tending to your yard once again. While many of us dread these projects, there are people in the Sioux Falls community who simply can’t do it on their own. Active Generations’ Workers on Wheels Coordinator, Allyson Bork, stopped by to walk us through their new Spring Clean-Up event that’s designed to help senior citizens in our community get their homes in order this spring.

Spring clean-up details