Spooky books to horrify your reading list

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

Time is running out to get in your horrifying favorites before Halloween. While many people turn to the screen to get their creepy on, Justin Stevenson is a digital services librarian with Siouxland Libraries recommends that you turn the page with a scarily-good book.

He shares his top spooky picks for kids, teens and adults. So the whole family can be creeped out together while reading a great story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DIY Facemasks

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests