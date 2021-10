Skies are mostly sunny today – with the exception of Sioux Falls and NW Iowa and SW Minnesota, where clouds are thicker. There might even be some sprinkles east of I-29. Temperatures continue above-average for early October, in the 70s to low 80s.

Skies will remain partly cloudy tonight, with mild lows in the low to mid 50s. A light south breeze will help hold temperatures up.