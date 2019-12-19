Splash City game tables are Christmas gifts the whole family can enjoy

Are you still looking for that big gift from Santa for the family? With a game table in your home, you always have a place for your family to socialize and your home becomes the “cool place” for the kids to hang out with their friends. Mike Price with Splash City can help you decide which type of game table will serve your family best. With so many game table options available at Splash City choosing one to keep your family entertained will be easy to check off Santa’s list.

The experts at Splash City can help you find family fun indoors, as well as outdoors. Why not stop by or check out your options online today. You’ll find two Splash City locations in Sioux Falls, one in Rapid City and another in Sioux City. They will be able to discuss your indoor game table dream with you and help you find the fun for your entire family indoors. Here’s some inside information for our KELOLAND Living viewers, Splash City has Bonus money available for pools until December 31st. And all game room selections are on sale for holidays.