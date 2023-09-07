If you’re anything like Mitchell Olson’s husband, you can’t help yourself when it comes to a fun kitchen gadget. Even if it’s one that goes missing, and you don’t notice until it’s on the KELOLAND Living set, but for every new gadget a new question opens.

The time we stole Mark’s carbonator maker >Can it carbonate is coming to the show!

The result >Can it carbonate??



Well today we’ve stolen not one but four gadgets from our collective kitchens as we go on a quest to see which gadget does the best job spiralizing.



We’re also testing the limits on what can and cannot be spiralized…some might even say we are “spiralizing out of control.”

