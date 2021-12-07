Spilling the tea: Ugly christmas sweaters & how Helen stole Christmas

LEXINGTON, KEN. (USF) – Senior outside hitter Averey Yaksich of the University of Sioux Falls Volleyball Team has become just the second in school history to earn NCAA DII American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American honors. Yaksich, who had a record-setting year for USF, was named to the third team.

Yaksich joins Bria Barfnecht, a right side hitter, who was honored with a second team honor, as the only USF players to earn the AVCA All-American recognition. Yaksich is among the 42 players—14 on the first, second, and third teams—from 29 schools. St. Cloud State and West Florida lead the way with two players each on the first team.

A senior from Omaha, Neb., Yaksich recently completed one of the best seasons by a volleyball player at USF. In 2021, Yaksich set six game and season marks at USF with 19 total game, season and career top-10 marks.