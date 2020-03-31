1  of  2
Breaking News
Avera Prince of Peace announces two residents test positive for COVID-19 Seven new COVID-19 cases, 10 new recoveries announced Tuesday

Spilling the tea: Lighting up Sioux Falls

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:
KELOLAND Living COVID-19 Questions and Answers

Brittany and Ashley chat about last night’s event: Light Up Sioux Falls

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss