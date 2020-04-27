Spilling the tea: KELO happenings

We can all agree that the Class of 2020 has been through a lot. Your senior year always comes with mixed emotions, but this year has been unlike any other. No one knows that better than Dr. Brian Maher, the superintendent of the Sioux Falls School District, because, in a way, it's his senior year in Sioux Falls, too. He'll be stepping down this summer. With everyone questioning how COVID-19 will impact this year's graduation ceremonies, he's been hard at work on coming up with a plan. He shares how the plan was developed and what it means for the Class of 2020.