Spilling the tea: KELO happenings

Brittany and Ashley discuss a few upcoming important items. First, don’t forget to participate in the Drive Thru Difference initiative. Be sure and join KELOLAND News tonight at 6PM for a extended newscast and special report on the Coronavirus pandemic and KELOLAND Living is calling on all musicians to send in your music. We’ll put your original compositions together into a half-hour livestream special each week as part of the KELOLAND Living At Home Concert series. Since this is for TV we ask that you shoot it wide, side-to-side. We’re looking for original songs, no covers please. Simply record the video of your performance and send it to us through the form you’ll find on the KELOLAND Living page at keloland.com.