Spilling the tea: Giving Back

A core American ideal is that all people in this country should have a clear pathway to thrive and prosper. Yet, the reality is that people in poverty too often face steep obstacles on their path to economic success. One Heart in Rapid City is a place for hope and healing. The organization aims to create pathways out of poverty for those who want to thrive.

Charity Doyle is the organization's executive director. She joins us through Zoom to tell us more about how they are working to help people in the Rapid City community find the skills and support they need to find a better life for themselves and their families.

If you'd like to help, One Heart has several donation options so you can choose the best option for you Your gift supports their mission to empower self-directed lives for people who want to thrive. They accept financial donations and items on the One Heart wish list. You can reach them by phone at 605-791-3034 or make a contributions online at OneHeartRC.Org.