Researchers have found that listening to music can be effective for reducing stress levels in people who are experiencing levels of anxiety. I think it's safe to say that is a lot of us lately. The power of music is nothing new for our South Dakota Symphony Orchestra music director. Delta David Gier, has seen first-hand how music can soothe the soul. He shares how orchestra musicians around the world are still performing great music for a collective good.

The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra is already looking forward to next season. Season tickets are on sale now for the entire season. Tickets for single concerts begin in August. You can find more information about this seasons cancellations and the re-scheduled performance, as well as ticket information on the website SDsymphony.org.