SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- In a release sent out by South Dakota Voices for Peace, it was reported that anti-Semitic stickers had been found recently in Sioux Falls. The stickers were found posted near a fire station in town, one displaying a Nazi swastika; the other baring words related to anti-Semitic conspiracies involving Holocaust denial, the media, banking and COVID-19.

Anti-Semitism is the word describing hostility or prejudice toward the Jewish people.