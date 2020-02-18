PapRick Scholten with Papa’s Seasonings is here today to help us take advantage of the growing brunch trend of Blood Mary Bars with an assist from Papa’s Seasonings.
You’ll also find Rick at the Papa’s Seasonings booth at the KELOLAND Living Arts and Crafts Show on Friday, March 27th and Saturday, March 28th at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall. If you’re a crafter or artist with a product to sell and would be interested in having a booth of your own at our event. Contact Michelle Ust at MUst@keloland.com.
Spice up your food with Papa’s Seasonings
PapRick Scholten with Papa’s Seasonings is here today to help us take advantage of the growing brunch trend of Blood Mary Bars with an assist from Papa’s Seasonings.