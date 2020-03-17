Speed over perfection in Sioux Falls’ approach to coronavirus

You would think that being a registered nurse would be enough to fill anyone's busy schedule, yet Mandy Newman with Mandy Ellen Designs just couldn't contain her creative spirit so she decided to start a "side hustle" creating "everyday little luxuries" that are cherished by her customers--as much for what they represent as they way they are made.

If you'd like to see more of Mandy's latest creations, be sure and follow her on Instagram at at @DesignsByMandyEllen.