Gov. Noem: South Dakota schools to remain closed for another week
Speed over perfection in Sioux Falls’ approach to coronavirus

By now, no one needs to tell you how quickly the situation is changing in terms of the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic. That’s true, too for our next guests who are on the frontline of the City of Sioux Falls’ response. Mayor Paul TenHaken and Jill Franken, the Public Health Director for the City of Sioux Falls have been keeping a close eye on the situation as it develops. They’re here to update us on the latest advisories and offer advice on how we can all make it through the changes to our day-to-day lives.

Stay up to date on all of the COVID-19 related resources and solutions covered on KELOLAND Living.

