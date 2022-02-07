It happens every time. Your husband calls to say some friends are stopping by after work. You jump into action to try and pull a messy house together – only one thing just keeps leading to the next thing. You pick up stray clothes to take down to the laundry, but on the way you notice someone spilled on the countertop, you go to grab cleaning spray that you left in the bathroom, but oh my gosh – you have to clean that sink. Wait….weren’t you doing laundry?? Can anyone else relate to that?



Alesha Berning is a professional organizer and owner of Chaos to Calm. She walked us through the four easy steps we can take to go from the spiraling depths of disaster some of us feel we live in, to a home we feel like inviting guests into.

