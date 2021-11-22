Do you remember the holiday season of 1996? Beanie Babies and the Nintendo 64 were at the top of gift lists, and Dolly Parton’s made for TV holiday classic “Unlikely Angel” was hitting the airwaves. While those may be some of the top hits for the country that year , people in KELOLAND may also remember it as the first year of the Living Nativity at Southern Hills United Methodist Church in Sioux Falls.
Today we’re being joined by Pastor Don Vanderlip, and Teresa Beach. They’re here with the details of how this year’s 25th anniversary nativity scene could be one of the most memorable.
Southern Hills United Methodist Church living nativity scene hits 25th anniversary
