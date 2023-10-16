No one really knows where the phrase “a diamond in the rough” comes from.



It is safe to say that the term was used as early as the 16-hundreds to describe someone, or something, whose good qualities are hidden.



Certainly with the last name of Faini, at least one of our guests today was familiar with the phrase. Debbie Faini is the Alternative Sentencing Specialist with Southeastern Behavioral Health’s Directions for Life program. And Natalie Surkalovic is a Paralegal for Minnehaha County Public Defenders office.



They represent a unique partnership that’s aimed at reducing numbers in the county jail and return rates for offenders by addressing issues related to mental health and substance abuse, and they stopped by to tell us more about how we can all support their efforts.

If you’d like to find out more about Southeastern Behavioral Health’s counseling and community support services, you can call them at 605-336-0503 or toll-free at 1-866-258-6954.



