Over the last one hundred years much has changed around the world, from the invention of the record player to the creation of the iPod, one thing that has stayed constant is a love of music the world over.

A person who knows the love and appreciation better than most is the music director of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra, Delta David Gier.



Over the past year, we’ve celebrated the South Dakota Symphony’s Centennial Season and today David joined us on set to tell us more about all the emotions that come with the one hundredth season’s finale. Saturday night’s concert also includes a world premiere of a piece from Grammy & Pulitzer winning composer, John Luther Adams.

Delta David Gier sits down with Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set

You can join Music Director, Delta David Gier and the musicians of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra for the Centennial Season’s Grand Finale this Saturday night. The evening’s performance will also include a world premiere performance from Guest composer, John Luther Adams. And, you’re invited to a cake and champagne celebration after the show in the 3rd floor lobby of the Washington Pavilion! Tickets are going fast for Saturday night. You can purchase them by calling 605-367-6000 or online at SDsymphony.org.

This centennial season is coming to a close, but you can support the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra’s efforts for the next 100 years by making a donation. Your gift is critical for continuing orchestra concerts, music education programs and impactful community building programs. Visit their website to learn more.